If you ever want to know more about…well, anything, visit Reddit. It’s a hideously undesigned, totally warped wonderland of diverse opinions, where breaking news emerges and pop culture fans create alternate realities. For beauty junkies, there are several rabbit holes to fall into, including AMA (Ask Me Anything) posts from makeup gurus, nail art tutorials, and in-depth breakdowns of Asian skin-care regimens. As with any fandom, the beauty world has its lunatic fringe, and that’s where you’ll find the juicy conspiracy theories.
Precisely why I slipped into my wrinkle-resistant Agent Scully blazer and set out to investigate…the Beauty X-Files. WE WANT TO BELIEVE.
