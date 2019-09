If you ever want to know more about…well, anything, visit Reddit. It’s a hideously undesigned, totally warped wonderland of diverse opinions, where breaking news emerges and pop culture fans create alternate realities. For beauty junkies, there are several rabbit holes to fall into , including AMA (Ask Me Anything) posts from makeup gurus, nail art tutorials, and in-depth breakdowns of Asian skin-care regimens. As with any fandom, the beauty world has its lunatic fringe, and that’s where you’ll find the juicy conspiracy theories.Precisely why I slipped into my wrinkle-resistant Agent Scully blazer and set out to investigate…the Beauty X-Files. WE WANT TO BELIEVE.