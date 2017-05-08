Story from Beauty

You're Going To Love The Latest Beauty Vlogger Collab

Michaela Rollings
We like to think of YouTube's beauty vloggers as our makeup fairy godmothers and godfathers. Why? Because they tell it like it is and help us transform into perfectly made-up princesses. Seriously, what would we do without all the amazing tips they've taught us in the last decade? So whenever we hear that one of them is teaming up with a cosmetics brand, our ears perk up in a big way.
Thankfully, there's been no shortage of collaborations this year — and they've all been pretty major. (Case in point: the Jaclyn Hill x Becca Champagne Pop highlighter, which is one of the most raved-about products of 2015 and sparked an entire Becca Cosmetics collection.) We've rounded up a few of our favorite YouTubers' best product launches ahead. They're seriously stellar — and limited-edition — so snag them sooner rather than later. Who knows, maybe you'll be inspired to start your own makeup channel once you get your hands on them.

