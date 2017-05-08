We like to think of YouTube's beauty vloggers as our makeup fairy godmothers and godfathers. Why? Because they tell it like it is and help us transform into perfectly made-up princesses. Seriously, what would we do without all the amazing tips they've taught us in the last decade? So whenever we hear that one of them is teaming up with a cosmetics brand, our ears perk up in a big way.
Thankfully, there's been no shortage of collaborations this year — and they've all been pretty major. (Case in point: the Jaclyn Hill x Becca Champagne Pop highlighter, which is one of the most raved-about products of 2015 and sparked an entire Becca Cosmetics collection.) We've rounded up a few of our favorite YouTubers' best product launches ahead. They're seriously stellar — and limited-edition — so snag them sooner rather than later. Who knows, maybe you'll be inspired to start your own makeup channel once you get your hands on them.