When it comes to beauty innovations, the world is Too Faced's oyster. Co-founder Jerrod Blandino has seemingly pulled inspiration from anything and everything for the countless makeup launches this year — from unicorns and lace to peaches and chocolate. But the one category that often goes untouched is dark and gloomy glitter. Lucky for most beauty fanatics, the brand has finally decided to take a walk on the wild side. Enter: the Glitter Bomb palette.