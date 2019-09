The announcement comes right off the heels of a string of new launches from the brand these past three months. In early January, Too Faced hinted that its cult-favorite U nicorn Tears formula would now come in a liquid iteration . After that, we saw so many teasers, we could barely keep up: there was a Skinny Dip collaboration that stole fans' hearts, confirmation that a new Too Faced store is in the works, the future of the Sweet Peach legacy was answered, and lace highlighters popped up all over Instagram without warning. Now, its gearing up for a huge summer roll-out, which includes a galactic glitter palette loaded with sparkling flecks and vibrant colors any club kid would envy.