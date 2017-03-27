Update: Too Faced co-founder Jerrod Blandino finally offered up a closer look at the new Glitter Bomb Palette, and the sparkly eyeshadows are even more out-of-this-world than we imagined. As one of the shade names put it, this is exactly what we'd call "glitter goals." Check it out for yourself, below.
This story was originally published on March 23.
When it comes to beauty innovations, the world is Too Faced's oyster. Co-founder Jerrod Blandino has seemingly pulled inspiration from anything and everything for the countless makeup launches this year — from unicorns and lace to peaches and chocolate. But the one category that often goes untouched is dark and gloomy glitter. Lucky for most beauty fanatics, the brand has finally decided to take a walk on the wild side. Enter: the Glitter Bomb palette.
The announcement comes right off the heels of a string of new launches from the brand these past three months. In early January, Too Faced hinted that its cult-favorite Unicorn Tears formula would now come in a liquid iteration. After that, we saw so many teasers, we could barely keep up: there was a Skinny Dip collaboration that stole fans' hearts, confirmation that a new Too Faced store is in the works, the future of the Sweet Peach legacy was answered, and lace highlighters popped up all over Instagram without warning. Now, its gearing up for a huge summer roll-out, which includes a galactic glitter palette loaded with sparkling flecks and vibrant colors any club kid would envy.
The newest palette features eight prismatic eye shades, as well as a white and black base shadow anchoring the kit. The colors include: Brightening Base (a matte white); Fairy Dust (silver); Confetti (baby pink); Hot Damn (warm purple); Glitter Goals (lavender); Rosé All Day (rose); Work It (hot pink); Oh, It's On! (gold); Splash (navy); and Intensifying Black (matte black).
The Glitter Bomb won't hit stores until June, and is unfortunately limited-edition, but you now have plenty of time to save up for the official launch. We'll be over here planning our matching sparkly summer outfits in the meantime.
