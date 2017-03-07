Too Faced Is Officially Opening Up Shop — But There's A Catch

Update: The mystery is solved. Too Faced co-founder Jerrod Blandino put all those store opening rumors to rest yesterday by, well, confirming them. In a post to Instagram, he uploaded a pink-laden photo with what appears to be picture frames, and it all looks very enigmatic — until you read his caption.
He wrote, "Too Faced is building permanent shop-in-shops at @selfridgesbirmingham & @debenhams throughout Europe! These are some custom materials I designed to make it perfectly TF ?"
So there you have it: A Too Faced store is officially happening in the U.K., which is stellar news for anyone who has a trip across the pond planned. For everyone else, however? Looks like we'll be bound to the brand's website, as per usual.
This story was originally published on January 25.
Besides providing us with colorful palettes, food-inspired collections, and unicorn dreams, it looks like Too Faced is getting one step closer to taking over the beauty world. To wit: Co-founder Jerrod Blandino posted a teaser video to Instagram yesterday, hinting that the brand might be opening up its own storefront.
Blandino is always offering up insider looks at what's to come for the cosmetics company, but this has to be the biggest gust of wind to push the rumor mill yet. The footage shows a big, black “T” — in the classic Too Faced font — on a purple, glittery background.As of right now, its products are only sold on the brand's site, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, and HSN. But his caption, “Store logo concept (just our T) for shop-in-shop at @theofficialselfridges #comingsoon#toofaced #LetThereBePinkLight,” sounds a lot like confirmation of the news.
Sadly for stateside fans, the post tagged Selfridges, a store located in the UK. Though, that hasn't stopped us from daydreaming about what the shop might look like. Peach embossed shopping bags, chocolate-scented carts — the possibilities are endless. Here's hoping we get more sparkly sneak peeks soon.
