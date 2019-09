Too Faced wants you to indulge your sweet tooth. In the past few years alone, the brand has introduced a slew of yummy makeup options: There's the vanilla macaron-inspired holiday collection , those peach blushes , and the fan-favorite, chocolate-scented eyeshadow palette (which, by the way, smelled so real that a young girl in California actually ate it ).That's why we weren't surprised to learn of Too Faced's most recent nibble-worthy release: The Peanut Butter and Honey palette, which founder Jerrod Blandino teased on his Instagram page . Now, this is not to be confused with the Too Faced Peanut Butter and Jelly palette that hit earlier this year β€” instead, that launch served as inspiration for this one.Blandino hinted that the "salty and sweet" palette will hit shelves in spring 2017, meaning we'll have to wait a bit to get our PB and honey fix. In the meantime, we'll be over here, salivating.