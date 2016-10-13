Too Faced wants you to indulge your sweet tooth. In the past few years alone, the brand has introduced a slew of yummy makeup options: There's the vanilla macaron-inspired holiday collection, those peach blushes, and the fan-favorite, chocolate-scented eyeshadow palette (which, by the way, smelled so real that a young girl in California actually ate it).
That's why we weren't surprised to learn of Too Faced's most recent nibble-worthy release: The Peanut Butter and Honey palette, which founder Jerrod Blandino teased on his Instagram page. Now, this is not to be confused with the Too Faced Peanut Butter and Jelly palette that hit earlier this year — instead, that launch served as inspiration for this one.
Blandino hinted that the "salty and sweet" palette will hit shelves in spring 2017, meaning we'll have to wait a bit to get our PB and honey fix. In the meantime, we'll be over here, salivating.
