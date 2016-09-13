When it comes to holiday releases so cool they get us excited for December in September, Too Faced rarely disappoints. We already know we love all of the brand's products, so when they get wrapped in cute packaging, we just can't resist. Last year, the collection was Paris-themed; this year, Too Faced is celebrating the bustling streets of New York City. Look, we love Europe, but NYC during the holidays is straight out of a rom-com.
The sets, decorated like gingerbread cafés and candy-cane wonderlands, hold lip glosses, blushes, and eyeshadows you'll want for every holiday party on your social calendar. Snag some to open early and use yourself, then stock up on gifts.
Ahead, check out the offerings, some of which are already available on Too Faced’s website, while some are set to roll out exclusively to Sephora and Ulta Beauty soon. And if you can’t wait to see what’s inside these gifts, check out this video unveiling all the holiday goodness. Start licking those envelopes addressed to Santa, because we're betting this entire 12-piece collection will be at the top of your wish list.
The sets, decorated like gingerbread cafés and candy-cane wonderlands, hold lip glosses, blushes, and eyeshadows you'll want for every holiday party on your social calendar. Snag some to open early and use yourself, then stock up on gifts.
Ahead, check out the offerings, some of which are already available on Too Faced’s website, while some are set to roll out exclusively to Sephora and Ulta Beauty soon. And if you can’t wait to see what’s inside these gifts, check out this video unveiling all the holiday goodness. Start licking those envelopes addressed to Santa, because we're betting this entire 12-piece collection will be at the top of your wish list.