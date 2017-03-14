After yesterday’s news of a Too Faced Sweet Peach expansion, we were sure co-founder Jerrod Blandino would wait to post any more product teasers. But such is not the case. While he did decide to take a break from sharing further fruit-inspired news, Blandino offered up a sneak peek to one upcoming launch that's a bit more seductive: black lace highlighters.
It might be hard to close your eyes and try to imagine what that might look like, but the products are exactly what they sound like. There are three new pressed powders, each one adorned with lace overlays. Here’s the unexpected part: two of the three highlighters include black pigments that would work just as well for your eyes as it would for your cheeks. Clearly, the anti-highlighter movement has made an impact, and we’ve since seen our fair share of a gothic renaissance in the beauty space, meaning this Too Faced news is coming in at the right time.
Advertisement
Blandino uploaded to Instagram a photo of three powders to Instagram captioning the post, "??? finally got my samples from the lab. These are going to become something AmazeBalls #toofaced." The money shot reveals one golden and bronze highlighter that look like something that would come from the brand. But the two anchoring pots are what makes it cool — and sexy as hell. While I’m no stranger to going bare-faced between the sheets, I might make an exception for these two sultry options and wear 'em as my new nighttime lingerie. No word on the official launch date, product name, or price just yet, but we’ll update this post as soon as we know more. We have a hunch Blandino won't make us wait much longer.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement