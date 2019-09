Anti-Highlighter Is Here For Your Cold, Dark Soul

When you sweep it across your skin, you’ll notice the finish is a subtle, lustrous texture; it practically begs you to try the glossy eyelid look . We love layering it thick on our lids and lips, but if you're not so into the goth look, try tapping it over another color to make it moodier. While the brand swears you can wear it on your cheeks, we found it looked a little like soot on our editors with lighter skin. (But again, if that's what you're into...)