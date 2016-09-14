We've said it once and we'll say it again: Gloss is back. And this time, it's not relegated to your lips. The most recent runways have shown innovative, cool, and downright sexy ways to add a little light to your life: eye shine. But this is eons away from smearing Vaseline on your lids. We're talking smoky, artsy, cool-girl gloss looks.
Major makeup artists, like Tom Pecheux and Diane Kendal, sent models down the catwalk sporting smudgy, iridescent, greasy eyes that toe the line between effortlessly polished and seductive AF. Plus, if artists like Pecheux and Kendal are giving the product their stamps of approval, you can bet it will be showing up in just about every makeup collection next year.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best glossy moments from New York Fashion Week. It's time to get your shine on.
