But the fact is, putting iridescent sparkles on your face is not the answer to all of life’s questions. And if the world is making you feel a little less than optimistic right now, there’s no reason you should ignore those feelings in favor of rainbow highlighter and soaps that look like slices of cake . Embrace the darkness. Embrace the other side of life, which is death, and use beauty products that feel a little more authentic to your inner misanthrope. Here are 11 good ways to start.