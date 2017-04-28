Story from Beauty

These Magical Harry Potter Makeup Collections Will Put A Spell On You

Mi-Anne Chan
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Warner Bros/Photofest.
When you think of Harry Potter, we bet makeup is not the first thing that comes to mind. Dragons? Sure. Dress robes? Of course! Metallic-green eyeshadow? Not so much. But if you're a Potterhead, you'll throw your weight behind any HP-related launch, whether it's a new book, movie, theme park, or, yep, purple liquid lipstick.
This year, indie beauty brands started coming out with Harry Potter-themed makeup that made us, and zillions of others, insanely excited. Brushes shaped like our favorite characters' wands, and palettes inspired by the four houses of Hogwarts? We'll take one of everything. After all, a very wise headmaster once said: "It does not do well to dwell on dreams and forget to live." Live we will, and with cool makeup on our faces, to boot.
Read these stories next:
I Got A Pinterest Haircut — & It Did Not Go According To Plan
This Eye-Makeup Trend Is Going To Be Huge — & It's SO Easy To Copy
How Makeup Artists Make Grown-Ass Women Look Like Teens

More from Makeup