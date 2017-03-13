Story from Beauty

This Piece Of Cake Is A Beauty Product You Didn't See Coming

Samantha Sasso
There are a lot of things we could probably live without: lipstick, coffee, wine, bath bombs, dessert — the list goes on. But just because we could go without them doesn't mean we will. These are some hard-to-kick vices, after all, and you likely won't see us turning down a slice of New York cheesecake any time soon. But what if you could actually combine a few of your favorite indulgences, without any of the dreaded repercussions? Thankfully, there’s a brand out there that does just that: Soap Chérie.
We'll just say it: This slice of cake looks delicious — but it is not meant to be eaten. Instead, it's actually a body soap. The Brooklyn-based natural bath and body luxury brand creates “baked goods” for your bath, and yes, each one is as good as it sounds. The company lets you buy bath bars and soaps as creamy as cake batter, with a scent as delectable as Magnolia’s best. If you’re in the mood for cheesecake, ice cream cones, cupcakes, or even whipped cream, Soap Chérie has you covered. Even more, the ingredients are just as yummy — think sweet almond oil, shea butter, coconut and olive oil, and cocoa butter.
While that’s not all the shop sells — it also has a handful of bath oils, shampoos, bath bombs, and plenty of other bath necessities — the cake-inspired bath bomb has certainly invaded Instagram. The brand’s entire feed is full of eye candy, with galaxy swirled cake concoctions to boot. But be warned, don’t take a peek on an empty stomach or you’ll be racing to the nearest bakery before lunch hits. You can find the “baked good” soaps on QVC and the brand’s site.
