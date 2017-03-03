Update: If you've been too busy lamenting over the recent healthcare news or demanding answers on what Nick Viall is doing after The Bachelor to keep up with every single hairstyle Emma Watson has debuted during her Beauty & The Beast press tour, we can't blame you.
But if that's the case, it's likely you missed one very important — albiet subtle — detail from her look at the Hollywood premiere last night. At first glance, you might suspect that her soft, romantic updo (which, let the record state, was created by hairstylist Adir Abergel using Leonor Greyl products) plays perfectly into the theme of the Disney film. But look a little closer. The weaved-in, golden hair accessories from Lelet NY look awfully familiar — dare we say identical — to the wings of a Golden Snitch or the Phoenix bird from Harry Potter. Even the name of the brand's halo and bobbi pin hair jewelry, which is called AXL Quill, sounds in line with the theory. No word yet if Watson's quiet nod to HP was intentional (but isn't everything intentional in Hollywood?). Though, considering how we already pointed out one other stealth reference to Hermoine in the Beauty & The Beast movie, we can't say we'd be surprised.
This story was originally published on February 27.
The more Disney releases live-action remakes of its beloved classics, the more real-life princess moments we get. When Emma Watson stepped out at the premiere of Beauty & The Beast, she looked practically royal. From her long, full gown to her updo, she definitely embodied a Disney Princess in every way.
But zoom in. That double-braided 'do isn't a run-of-the-mill milkmaid style. Instead, Watson decided to give a nod to her character with those pretty plaits.
Teen Vogue reports that Watson's braids form two roses, one on each side of her head. If you need a refresher on the significance of that, listen up. In the tale as old as time that is Beauty & The Beast, Watson's character, Belle, trades her life for that of her father, who gets tossed in the dungeon by the Beast after trespassing in an enchanted castle. When Belle explores her lavish prison-cum-castle, she discovers an enchanted rose that wilts as the Beast ages. It's basically a botanical egg timer to remind the Beast of a misstep he had with an Enchantress. When the last petal falls, the Beast can't reverse the spell and he's stuck — unless he can find true love before that flower fades. Let's say Belle enters his life at a very opportune time.
Watson's rose braid is a low-key way to add a dash of Disney magic to a look and we're loving it. Equal parts regal and rosy, it's certainly giving Watson a noteworthy start to her promo tour. Her Windsor-based stylist, Jenny Harling, created the look. Teen Vogue adds that Harling worked on the Harry Potter films, so it looks like she and Watson go way back.
If you want to try the look for yourself when you head to theaters to check out the movie, be our guest.
