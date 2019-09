The end of The Bachelor is near, and Nick Viall won't be a reality star forever. (So he says, anyway.) It's about time that we really got to know the man who made a triumphant return to the Bachelor mansion following his rejection by not one, but two Bachelorettes. The very nature of The Bachelor means we spend a lot more time with the women of the show than we do with Nick himself. So, while we know that Corinne's favorite food is cheese pasta (made to perfection by her nanny Raquel) we have yet to discover what makes Nick tick. Well, those days are over. Thanks to Us Weekly , we now know all about Nick's bizarre quirks, and his reveal about his favorite food is making me more than a little nauseous.