The Weirdest Food Combos We Secretly Love

We all have one: the super-weird food combo that we are completely obsessed with, but everyone else thinks we're crazy for eating. Anyone we tell about it, or offer a taste to, is disgusted, but we shamelessly eat it anyway, dammit!
Whether it's peanut butter and pickle sandwiches, Hot Cheetos and cream cheese, or goldfish and marshmallow creme, we asked R29 staffers to embrace their rebellious taste buds and tell us their favorite oddball food snacks.
Ahead, find out the edible mishmashes everyone loves to hate that we absolutely love. And try not to judge us, because we know you've got one, too!
