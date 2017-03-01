Everybody Relax: Nick Viall Won't Be A Reality Star Forever

Last week's episode of The Bachelor finally acknowledged the elephant in the room: Nick only knows how to make money on reality TV. So, when he met the parents of the women he's been courting, they couldn't help but point out that were Nick to marry their daughters, he didn't really have a way to make money. Corinne's dad in particular asked Nick about his hazy prospects, and sat his daughter down to warn her that she would be the "breadwinner" in the relationship.