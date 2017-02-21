People Are Calling Out Corinne’s Dad For His Outdated “Breadwinner” Comment On Last Night’s Bachelor
Corinne’s dad asking Corinne if she’d be okay with being the breadwinner instead of Nick. Welcome to the 21st century, dude. #TheBachelor— Erica (@lilsushigirl) February 21, 2017
Corinne's dad: Are you okay with being the breadwinner?— Maddy London (@wittle) February 21, 2017
Corinne: That depends. Are you okay with being our breadwinner? #TheBachelor
It actually blows my mind that people think it matters who the breadwinner is in a relationship #TheBachelor— Kelly Beall (@_kbeall) February 21, 2017
#thebachelor— jessica • brooks (@Jessicax_Brooks) February 21, 2017
Corrine's Dad: so it's cool that Corrine is the breadwinner
Nick: pic.twitter.com/dk8Qb2Wxzg
Was so great focusing on racial divide... then went backwards quick by mystifying the idea of a woman being the bread winner. ?#TheBachelor— Kate Blain (@BlainKate) February 21, 2017
But why can't BOTH of you be the bread winner? ? #TheBachelor— Franziska (@FranishTheBlog) February 21, 2017
It's 2017 and we are still using the term "bread winner" ? #TheBachelor— Julia Hunter (@wineinmom) February 21, 2017