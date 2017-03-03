Rand Paul Can't Find The GOP Healthcare Bill Anywhere, & Twitter Can't Get Enough

I have been told that the House Obamacare bill is under lock & key, in a secure location, & not available for me or the public to view.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 2, 2017
I am heading to the secure location where they are keeping the House obamacare bill. I will demand a copy for the American people.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 2, 2017
.@randpaul wasn't allowed to see the House GOP's Obamacare bill. Brought his own copy machine, just in case. pic.twitter.com/KpAXhfltsV— Eli Yokley (@eyokley) March 2, 2017
.@RandPaul searching for that secret Obamacare bill like pic.twitter.com/UsiOAiyglW— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) March 2, 2017
I have the House Obamacare bill, it’s yours if you can answer my riddles three @RandPaul— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 2, 2017
Did Rand Paul remember to do the side quests required to level up to enter the room where the bill is being held?— moonlight woulda won (@jesseltaylor) March 2, 2017
Ok so the bill has been moved to a new secret location after the old secret location got too much heat. The hunt continues.— Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) March 2, 2017
https://t.co/UZd2anpUQJ pic.twitter.com/CA7xpGC54t— ☪️ Charles Gaba ✡️ (@charles_gaba) March 2, 2017
UPDATE: The bill is now leading Hill reporters on a low-speed chase down the Los Angeles Freeway— Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) March 2, 2017