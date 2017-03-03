Story from US News

Rand Paul Can't Find The GOP Healthcare Bill Anywhere, & Twitter Can't Get Enough

Andrea González-Ramírez
Something strange happened on Capitol Hill Thursday afternoon.
The draft of the Republican legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act was apparently under lock and key. It's not unusual for the majority party to discuss controversial legislation privately, away from the minority party. But what was wild in this case is that the search for the missing bill was led by the person you'd least expect.
Meet your unlikely hero, Republican Sen. Rand Paul.
Paul tweeted, "I have been told that the House Obamacare bill is under lock & key, in a secure location, & not available for me or the public to view."
Of course, the oddest thing about this is that Paul is a member of the GOP. Why would his own party hide the legislation from him? Oh, right, it's because he has publicly criticized the version described by his fellow Republican members.
At some point in the afternoon, the senator made it into the room where the bill was being kept... And he brought his own damn copy machine with him.
But alas, the draft was nowhere to be found. What happened next was a wild goose chase led by Paul and top Democrats, including the House Democratic whip Steny H. Hoyer.
Hoyer broadcast the hunt on Facebook Live, at some point stopping by the bust of Abraham Lincoln, and saying, "I can’t find the bill. I know, Mr. Lincoln, you are as upset with your party as I am today."
You obviously know what happened once news of the wild journey hit the web: Twitter had a freaking field day.
Jokes aside, why isn't a bill that will impact the lives of millions of Americans only being discussed in the shadows? After all, the Republican party had a fit back in 2010 and insisted that Obamacare had been passed by Democrats without enough public scrutiny. Shouldn't they let Paul and everyone else see the damn repeal-and-replace bill, so they can end this nonsense once and for all?
