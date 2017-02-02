Too Faced Has Another Surprise This Month — & It’s Cuter Than We Thought

Too Faced had one heck of a year in 2016. Since last summer we’ve heard nothing but exciting things from the playful brand. To wit: For months we were teased with the Better Together kit (in partnership with Kat Von D), then the Sweet Peach Collection. And how could we forget the mysterious storefront video? Even now that we're in 2017 the brand has yet to slow down. Case in point: the Love, Lashes, and Chocolate Collection. In true Too Faced fashion, co-founder Jerrod Blandino teased a sneak peak on his Instagram of a glittering makeup bag surrounded by best-sellers months ago — and we finally have the full scoop! The pouch below is covered in cute illustrations and, of course, Clover, Jerrod’s chihuahua (he was even featured in the Better Together collection). The bag comes straight from a partnership with Skinnydip London, the UK-based company behind the raddest phone cases you’ve ever seen.
But that's not all. There are beauty goodies inside. Basically, it’s every best-seller you’ve (probably) been wanting to get your hands on for months: the Chocolate Bar Palette, a full-sized Better Than Sex Mascara (an editor favorite), a miniature-size of both the Melted Chocolate in Honey and the Love Flush Blush in Justify My Love. And of course, it’s all zipped up inside this limited edition makeup bag. We know, it’s a lot to take in. Too Faced believes everyone needs some love, lashes, and chocolate (we agree), so here is your fix. The set will be available this month on the brand’s site for $72.
