Update (August 10, 2016): Man, the more Too Faced and Kat Von D Beauty reveal about their upcoming collaboration, the more we can't wait for December 26. The latest teaser? Jerrod Blandino of Too faced revealed on Instagram a new piece to the set: a heart-shaped, zippered makeup bag that appears to be packed with mini products. We're talking a mini blush, highlighter, lipstick, and a liquid lipstick, too. The brand can't confirm exactly how they will be bundled just yet (the suspense grows, people!) but it's safe to say it's going to be good.



The best part? Thanks to the two-sided print you can be a dog person and a cat person — and look damn good at the same time.