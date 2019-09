Too Faced and Kat Von D's Better Together collection is finally available online. You can now snag the eye collection ($65), cheek and lip makeup bag set ($38), and mascara and liner duo ($20) online at Sephora Too Faced , and Kat Von D . Given how popular both brands, we suspect this collaboration won't last long, so get to clicking.The launch day is quickly approaching and soon enough we'll all have our hands on this highly-anticipated collab. The latest development? Kat Von D just reminded us that we're not only getting an eyeshadow set, but also something perfect for our cheeks and lips. In the above sneak peek, Von D shows off the Too Faced's Mini Candlelight Glow Highlighting Powder Duo and Mini Love Flush Long-Lasting 16-Hour Blush, plus Kat Von D's Mini Studded Kiss Lipstick and Mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick — all of which will be encased in the recognizable heart-shaped bag. The (latest) countdown begins...now.