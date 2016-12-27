If you thought our #BetterTogether Ultimate Eye Collection was adorable, wait until you get your hands on this Cheek+Lip Makeup Bag Set! 😍 Here's what's inside: -2 NEW KVD shades {Muse and XO} -NEW Too Faced Blush {So Happy Together} -Candlelight Glow Highlighting Duo {Rosy Glow} AVAILABLE ON 12/26 #TooFacedxKatVonD #whataboutpoe #clovertheexplorer
Update: Too Faced and Kat Von D's Better Together collection is finally available online. You can now snag the eye collection ($65), cheek and lip makeup bag set ($38), and mascara and liner duo ($20) online at Sephora, Too Faced, and Kat Von D. Given how popular both brands, we suspect this collaboration won't last long, so get to clicking.
Update (November 3, 2016): The launch day is quickly approaching and soon enough we'll all have our hands on this highly-anticipated collab. The latest development? Kat Von D just reminded us that we're not only getting an eyeshadow set, but also something perfect for our cheeks and lips. In the above sneak peek, Von D shows off the Too Faced's Mini Candlelight Glow Highlighting Powder Duo and Mini Love Flush Long-Lasting 16-Hour Blush, plus Kat Von D's Mini Studded Kiss Lipstick and Mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick — all of which will be encased in the recognizable heart-shaped bag. The (latest) countdown begins...now.
Update (November 3, 2016): The launch day is quickly approaching and soon enough we'll all have our hands on this highly-anticipated collab. The latest development? Kat Von D just reminded us that we're not only getting an eyeshadow set, but also something perfect for our cheeks and lips. In the above sneak peek, Von D shows off the Too Faced's Mini Candlelight Glow Highlighting Powder Duo and Mini Love Flush Long-Lasting 16-Hour Blush, plus Kat Von D's Mini Studded Kiss Lipstick and Mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick — all of which will be encased in the recognizable heart-shaped bag. The (latest) countdown begins...now.
Advertisement
Update (August 10, 2016): Man, the more Too Faced and Kat Von D Beauty reveal about their upcoming collaboration, the more we can't wait for December 26. The latest teaser? Jerrod Blandino of Too faced revealed on Instagram a new piece to the set: a heart-shaped, zippered makeup bag that appears to be packed with mini products. We're talking a mini blush, highlighter, lipstick, and a liquid lipstick, too. The brand can't confirm exactly how they will be bundled just yet (the suspense grows, people!) but it's safe to say it's going to be good.
The best part? Thanks to the two-sided print you can be a dog person and a cat person — and look damn good at the same time.
The best part? Thanks to the two-sided print you can be a dog person and a cat person — and look damn good at the same time.
Update (August 12, 2016): It was only a matter of time before Jerrod Blandino and Kat Von D took to social media to give us all the juicy makeup deets on their soon-to-be-released collaboration. Get ready, because Instagram has exploded with insider looks at the Too Faced x Kat Von D collab — proof the two really are #bettertogether.
Von D even posted a video of herself and Blandino, the cofounder of Too Faced, ecstatically demonstrating the (literally) magnetic product. The two halves of the heart are joined, but come apart in the middle — you know, just like those best-friend necklaces you used to share with your longtime pal.
Von D even posted a video of herself and Blandino, the cofounder of Too Faced, ecstatically demonstrating the (literally) magnetic product. The two halves of the heart are joined, but come apart in the middle — you know, just like those best-friend necklaces you used to share with your longtime pal.
Now let's break it down: The Too Faced side features six eyeshadow shades (two matte and four glitter), along with the cult favorite Better Than Sex mascara. Kat Von D's darker half also has six shades, leaning towards a array of smoky, daring shades. Plus, a her famous tattoo liquid liner pen (!!!).
Advertisement
This collaboration has a whole lot of sentiment behind it. When the two halves of the heart are opened it reveals notes written by both Blandino and Von D. In short, the letters gush about the professional collab, but very personal friendship. Blandino's reads, "We aren't competitors, but cheerleaders for each other, celebrating the others successes and triumphs while offering each a safe place to land when things get tough." Ugh, our hearts. Von D's note says, "This is a love letter we have created together— dedicated to all of you— in hope that it inspires love, kindness, and compassion..."
So many feels in the beauty world. What a soft cushion of love to fall on after that other drama. The previews of the actual product are to die for, so tell us, how excited you are for these babies to launch in December?
Now go tell your friends how much you love them, almost as much as you love your eye makeup.
Now go tell your friends how much you love them, almost as much as you love your eye makeup.
This story was originally published on August 9, 2016, at 4:40 p.m.
What do we love even more than beauty-world drama? Beauty-world love. And today, #lovewins because two cult-favorite beauty brands — Too Faced and Kat Von D — have finally given us what we've been waiting for: a first look at their long-anticipated collaboration.
In an Instagram post from earlier today, Too Faced announced the contents of the collection — along with a caption that could be totally innocent, but, thanks to the recent beef between Von D and Jeffree Star, could also be interpreted as the subtlest shade. "We are so excited to officially announce our collab with @katvondbeauty! Inspired by love, true friendship and a passion for makeup, because we are BETTER TOGETHER." Emphasis there on true friendship.
In an Instagram post from earlier today, Too Faced announced the contents of the collection — along with a caption that could be totally innocent, but, thanks to the recent beef between Von D and Jeffree Star, could also be interpreted as the subtlest shade. "We are so excited to officially announce our collab with @katvondbeauty! Inspired by love, true friendship and a passion for makeup, because we are BETTER TOGETHER." Emphasis there on true friendship.
From the looks of it, the collection will feature Kat Von D Tattoo Liner in Trooper (a satin black) and Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara. Both eye products are beloved classics, but we’re most excited about the collection’s new, massive heart-shaped palette. We’re not sure what’s inside — more details to come — but the packaging is a makeup junkie’s dream. The split design features a black half (with Kat Von D’s signature tattoo-inspired artwork, along with edgy thorned roses) and Too Faced’s classic baby-pink half (embossed with gold-foil branches, flowers, and birds). Pitter-patter. Did you hear that? It was our hearts beating faster and faster.
We've reached out to the brands and will keep you updated as we learn more.
We've reached out to the brands and will keep you updated as we learn more.
Advertisement