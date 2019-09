Is Too Faced’s Cult-Favorite Unicorn Lipstick Going Liquid?

“This is what happens when you melt a ?,” Blandino captioned the mesmerizing clip, which shows a thick opalescent violet liquid being stirred into swirls. (It’s not nearly as gross as it sounds, we promise. In fact, it’s quite soothing.) Judging by the “#InTheLab” hashtag and the uncanny resemblance, we’d bet our Unicorn Tears lipstick that what we’re seeing here is the making of a companion to our favorite La Crème. The color, the creamy texture, the iridescent sheen – they could be siblings, really. But the #twinning factor isn’t even the most incriminating piece of evidence in the case of the mysterious upcoming launch. Consider the fact that this teaser comes just a day after Blandino shared the news that the brand will launch new shades of its cult-favorite Melted liquid lipsticks come March. We’re putting together the pieces, and they all point toward us getting a Unicorn Tears liquid lippie in the very near future. Needless to say, we’re ready for it.