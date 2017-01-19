Is Too Faced’s Cult-Favorite Unicorn Lipstick Going Liquid?

Today in unicorn beauty news: Too Faced co-founder Jerrod Blandino just teased a “#sneakypeek” of a brand-new product in an enigmatic Instagram video. And we have every reason to believe that it’s going to make even more of our mystical creature dreams come true.
“This is what happens when you melt a ?,” Blandino captioned the mesmerizing clip, which shows a thick opalescent violet liquid being stirred into swirls. (It’s not nearly as gross as it sounds, we promise. In fact, it’s quite soothing.) Judging by the “#InTheLab” hashtag and the uncanny resemblance, we’d bet our Unicorn Tears lipstick that what we’re seeing here is the making of a companion to our favorite La Crème. The color, the creamy texture, the iridescent sheen – they could be siblings, really. But the #twinning factor isn’t even the most incriminating piece of evidence in the case of the mysterious upcoming launch. Consider the fact that this teaser comes just a day after Blandino shared the news that the brand will launch new shades of its cult-favorite Melted liquid lipsticks come March. We’re putting together the pieces, and they all point toward us getting a Unicorn Tears liquid lippie in the very near future. Needless to say, we’re ready for it.
Advertisement