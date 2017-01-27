Fans Are Freaking Out About Kylie Jenner’s Peach Palette — But Not For The Reason You’d Expect

Released just weeks after the sold-out success of Too Faced's Sweet Peach launch, the Kylie Cosmetics Royal Peach eyeshadow palette became an instant hit — and it’s no wonder why. We knew from the moment we saw the 12-shade collection that rabid fans of both the makeup mogul’s brand and Too Faced would go crazy for it. After all, the comparisons were inevitable. But there’s one thing that Too Faced delivered on that Kylie left out — and people are pissed. Here’s why: While Too Faced’s iteration famously smells of actual peaches, Kylie’s does not. And not only is the Royal Peach palette lacking the sweet scent, but the people are claiming the product smells...bad.