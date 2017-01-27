Story from Makeup

Fans Are Freaking Out About Kylie Jenner’s Peach Palette — But Not For The Reason You’d Expect

Rachel Krause
Released just weeks after the sold-out success of Too Faced's Sweet Peach launch, the Kylie Cosmetics Royal Peach eyeshadow palette became an instant hit — and it’s no wonder why. We knew from the moment we saw the 12-shade collection that rabid fans of both the makeup mogul’s brand and Too Faced would go crazy for it. After all, the comparisons were inevitable. But there’s one thing that Too Faced delivered on that Kylie left out — and people are pissed. Here’s why: While Too Faced’s iteration famously smells of actual peaches, Kylie’s does not. And not only is the Royal Peach palette lacking the sweet scent, but the people are claiming the product smells...bad.
Advertisement
Chemicals and spray paint aren’t exactly two things you’d ever want your makeup to smell like. It’s so unpleasant, in fact, that some disappointed fans are even questioning the safety of the product.
While the reviews aren't exactly favorable, Kylie Jenner herself has been very receptive to constructive criticism from her followers in the past, even tweaking formulas when necessary. We can only hope that she’ll do the same for Royal Peach — because we wouldn’t want anyone to miss out on those gorgeous shades just because they reek of chemicals.
Read These Stories Next:
Gigi Hadid Just Debuted "Blorange" Hair — & It Looks So Damn Cool
Rimmel London Just Announced Its First Male Brand Ambassador — & It's Epic
The One Thing Bella Thorne & Kendall Jenner Have In Common
Advertisement

More from Makeup

R29 Original Series