Fans Are Freaking Out About Kylie Jenner’s Peach Palette — But Not For The Reason You’d Expect

Released just weeks after the sold-out success of Too Faced's Sweet Peach launch, the Kylie Cosmetics Royal Peach eyeshadow palette became an instant hit — and it’s no wonder why. We knew from the moment we saw the 12-shade collection that rabid fans of both the makeup mogul’s brand and Too Faced would go crazy for it. After all, the comparisons were inevitable. But there’s one thing that Too Faced delivered on that Kylie left out — and people are pissed. Here’s why: While Too Faced’s iteration famously smells of actual peaches, Kylie’s does not. And not only is the Royal Peach palette lacking the sweet scent, but the people are claiming the product smells...bad.
So I ordered the Royal Peach Palette to compare to Too Faced Sweet Peach. The Royal palette SMELLS LIKE CHEMICALS OMG IM MAD WTF.— Yayra Hosi (@yayraaaaa_H) January 20, 2017
. @KylieJenner why does ur royal peach palette smell like spray paint— Lana.? (@alanaaa_o) January 25, 2017
Chemicals and spray paint aren’t exactly two things you’d ever want your makeup to smell like. It’s so unpleasant, in fact, that some disappointed fans are even questioning the safety of the product.
guys please be careful with the new royal peach palette if yours has the smell too. I genuinely don't think it's safe— Avery ? (@hexviside) January 24, 2017
While the reviews aren't exactly favorable, Kylie Jenner herself has been very receptive to constructive criticism from her followers in the past, even tweaking formulas when necessary. We can only hope that she’ll do the same for Royal Peach — because we wouldn’t want anyone to miss out on those gorgeous shades just because they reek of chemicals.
