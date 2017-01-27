The One Thing Bella Thorne & Kendall Jenner Have In Common

When you hear the names Bella and Kendall, it's easy to assume we're talking about longtime friends Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. But not this time. We just learned that actress Bella Thorne got a brand-new piercing — and it was intimately inspired by none other than Kenny J.
So like I'm getting a nip piercing ...? #pullingAKendall #inspired— bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 24, 2017
Earlier this week, Thorne tweeted that she was getting a nipple piercing. But — given that she hadn't offered any confirmation — we weren't sure she went through with the act. (Especially since Thorne showcases just about every beauty move she makes on Snapchat, like that rainbow ombré and her teal hair.) Now, she's verified the body jewelry with a simple photo posted to Snapchat, with a caption that read, “PullingAKendall."
Now, it looks as if she's joining team pierced nipple alongside the other Bella and Jenner. And we do have to say, it brings a chic new meaning to the Free The Nipple movement.
Advertisement