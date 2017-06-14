Celebs document their biggest beauty transformations on social media all the time, but it’s rare to see a star DIY such a dramatic change. No sought-after pro hairstylists or legendary makeup artists on hand — just you and your scissors, or an at-home hair-coloring kit.
Leave it to Bella Thorne, one of the boldest beauty risk-takers around, to break the mold — and then some. The actress has shared plenty of her past exploits on Snapchat, including her septum piercing, fierce hair changes, some major ink, facial extractions, and even her first bikini wax. But she really outdid herself with her latest. After months of settling for one intense hue, it seems as though Thorne has hopped onto the next — and recorded every moment.
Click ahead to check out every color Thorne has gone this year and be amazed at how her hair still looks so good.