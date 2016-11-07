Bella Thorne Just Gave Us Full Access To The Nitty-Gritty Of Her Facial

Sisters are the best. Not only can we steal from their closets, but they help guide us through the kinds of beauty dos and don’ts that save us from regrettable moves — like over-plucking eyebrows or going to bed with our makeup on.
Don’t have a sister? Start following Bella Thorne on Snapchat now for the next best thing. The actress regularly serves up the kind of intimate beauty reveals that are usually saved for family members only. This year alone, she has given followers a glimpse of what it’s like to get a colonoscopy, brow microblading, and fresh ink. And she’s at it again, this time giving us a front-row seat to her extractions during an oxygen and LED light therapy facial.
During her appointment at the Kate Somerville clinic (a favorite among celebs, and where Thorne is a regular), the actress filmed as an aesthetician extracted congested pores. “Fuck, that hurt,” she captioned one shot, but it seems the pressure was worth it. “I hate ‘em,” Thorne said into the camera, referring to her zits. We can relate, girl.
After the extractions, the aesthetician ran a high-frequency wand over the skin to kill bacteria via electrical current and to help serums and other skin-care products better absorb. In all, the posts are a refreshing reminder that everyone deals with these skin nuisances, and unless you have beauty school training and a bacteria-killing machine at home, the best way to do extractions is to leave the job to the pros.
