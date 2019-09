Bella Thorne Just Gave Us Full Access To The Nitty-Gritty Of Her Facial

Don’t have a sister? Start following Bella Thorne on Snapchat now for the next best thing. The actress regularly serves up the kind of intimate beauty reveals that are usually saved for family members only. This year alone, she has given followers a glimpse of what it’s like to get a colonoscopy brow microblading , and fresh ink . And she’s at it again, this time giving us a front-row seat to her extractions during an oxygen and LED light therapy facial.