You Have To See Bella Thorne’s Wild New Tattoo

Bella Thorne has had one hell of a summer. She’s dyed the ends of her hair shocking pink, come out on Twitter in the most chill AF way possible, and posted some unconventional items on her social feeds (like a microblading session and a colonoscopy). The actress lives her life totally unfiltered — and we respect that.
This is why we couldn’t have imagined a more appropriate tattoo than the one she just got and shared on Snapchat. Last night, the actress showed her fans two little words she had inked on the backs of her calves: "wild" on one leg; "kitty" on the other. Meow! Her trolls may pounce all over this one, but we’re loving the star’s DGAF M.O. Because wild horses — er, cats — just can’t be tamed. Neither can Bella — and we're not going to try.
