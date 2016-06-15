In a tweet on Sunday night, Bella Thorne spoke candidly about a topic that people, especially women, aren't always permitted to discuss: her bowel movements.
"Having a colonoscopy tomorrow," she tweeted. "[S]o chilling inside...shitting my brains out if anybody wanted to know."
She followed it up the next day with an obvious pun. "Wow this is really shitty...literally."
I'm bored.. Having a colonoscopy tomorrow ..so chilling inside.. shitting my brains out if anybody wanted to know :)— bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 13, 2016
And, sure enough, photos posted Monday afternoon showed her in the hospital, Hello Giggles reported.
Ayeeeee getting Turnt at the hospital pic.twitter.com/C7upNXBHco— bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 13, 2016
While any medical procedure should be acceptable to talk about, it's unfortunately considered unladylike to discuss bowel problems. Last year, model Stina Sanders lost thousands of Instagram followers after sharing less-than-glamorous photos of herself, including one of her at the doctor's office getting colonic irrigation for Irritable Bowel Syndrome.
In people under 50 without any history of polyps, colonoscopies are usually performed to identify the sources of intestinal problems, according to the Mayo Clinic. We hope Thorne's not experiencing anything serious. But we're glad she had the courage to talk about it.
