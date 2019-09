In the wake of recent media coverage, however, Sanders' follower count has now soared to 37,400. Still, she acknowledges that her new, un-glam aesthetic — which she intends to continue to include in her Instagram — isn't for everyone. "Social media is an escapism for most people," she shrugged . "As much as we claim to not care what someone has had for breakfast or [about] their latest holiday snap, we would rather see that than a horrific selfie." That may be true for some Insta-voyeurs, but others are glad to see that even a model's feet are less than camera-ready after a long run. Instagram celebrities: They're just like us.