Australian 18-year-old Essena O'Neill had amassed 500,000 Instagram followers, 200,000 YouTube followers, and 60,000 Snapchat followers before she abandoned all three platforms last week. The teen built her empire with selfies, bikini shots, and fitspiration — and then, disgusted with the artifice and deception behind her internet fame, subverted it in spectacular fashion: She deleted thousands of Instagram photos and edited the captions of those that remained to reveal the truth of the painstaking effort that went into them. Then, she launched a new site, Let's Be Game Changers , plus a Vimeo channel — both of which O'Neill is using to share her thoughts on how toxic social media can be.She explains in her inaugural Vimeo video, above, that while her Instagram and YouTube accounts will remain as "little symbols that I did quit," she has deleted her Snapchat and Tumblr accounts altogether.