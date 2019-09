"It’s hard. Nobody can tell you, 'It’s not that bad, just wash your face,' or, 'Just take care of your skin.' I have done so many things to my face to try to fix my skin. I was just telling my sister I have a big pimple on my face and how angry I was. She was like: ‘You love your skin. Your skin is beautiful. You like that pimple. That pimple is okay. It’s angry right now, but it will be okay!' And that's what you have to say."When you have acne, you keep thinking about how ugly it is and how everyone is just looking at it all the time — and it makes it so much worse! It really stresses your skin out to another level, which causes more stress acne. It is literally so difficult. I’m like, 'ARGH this pimple!' but then I stop and I’m like, ‘I love this pimple.’ It is so hard to take your own advice, but I try a little and hope it will get better.""I learn some of it from tutorials, I learn some just by trying something out and being like, 'Whoa, that does work!' For example, really underlining the brow with a thick layer of white pencil. Everybody knows that, so I don't know why I wasn't doing it earlier!"Then, I have also seen some crazy tricks, like when the girl contours with the shoe — she contours her entire face with a shoe! I was thinking, Wait, does that work? Should I pull out a Louboutin? [laughs].""The whole four years I was on Shake It Up was a big beauty regret. I hope my friends don’t come across that today!""I just wanted to please everybody, I wanted to be what everyone else wanted me to be — the funniest, the prettiest, the most interesting, the one with the sweetest voice, all that shit, and I had no idea what my style was. But now, I'm coming into my own."