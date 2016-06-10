This campaign you've partnered on with Burt's Bees is all about being different and unique. How are you different?

"I was so different in school — I only spoke Spanish and I was always the kind of weird outcast girl in a way. I got over that, but it has taken me a long time. I used to post something on Instagram and someone would comment, ‘You spelled this wrong!’ and so I would be like, ‘Oh my god I hope no one notices!’ which is so ridiculous. I am dyslexic and I’m not trying to hide that, I am just trying to be me."



How does the campaign work?

"You can get involved by sharing something on social that you love about yourself and tagging it #loveyournature. We spend so much time telling people, 'Don’t love this about yourself,' that [when you do say you love yourself], you sound conceited or you’re full of yourself! And it’s like, are you teaching me that I don’t actually like this about myself, that I look in the mirror and don’t like what I see? That’s crazy! I am so happy that the brand teamed up and came up with this idea for everybody to put what they love out on social. It’s anything about you that’s different that you love. "