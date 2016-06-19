Bella Thorne surprised us all with quite the hair transformation. She's now rocking a Jem-inspired look that's red on top and pink down low.
The 18-year-old actress is showing off a bold new 'do with a rosy twist. The strawberry-blonde star took to Instagram to reveal her new pink-and-red tips. And just like that, the rainbow-hair crew bagged its latest recruit.
According to Thorne, the color job comes courtesy of colorist Rona O'Connor (a.k.a. RonaColor) and Arina Fedorova. Her fans seem to be embracing the fresh color combination, judging from her Instagram comments. Just don't get too attached, folks. This look may not last much longer than her purple wig at Coachella did.
