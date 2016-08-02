Bella Thorne Got Her Eyebrows Tattooed & Documented It On Snapchat

Different celebrities handle their Snapchat personas in different ways. Some use the platform to take advantage of the on-point filters, some use it to give fans a sneak peek into their recording sessions. And others, like Bella Thorne, use it to give us an intimate look into their beauty routine.
For the actress's Sunday evening Snap story, she brought viewers along for a behind-the-scenes look while she got her eyebrows tattooed. From the before to the in-process to the end result, the 18-year-old documented the bulk of the detailed process for whoever happened to tune in. Try as we might, we couldn't tear ourselves away.
The method itself, known more technically as microblading, involves applying semi-permanent vegetable dye with a carving tool to provide the patient with 3-D, realistic-looking strands. If you suffer from a lack of brow hairs, this could be the technique for you. One look at Thorne's bold brow "after" shot will prove it is well worth the temporary (minor) pain. But keep in mind that it is a semi-permanent procedure that requires maintenance.
Thorne's series of videos and pics pique your interest? R29's very own Alyssa Coscarelli got the procedure done recently. Read up on what it's really like to get an eyebrow tattoo before applying the numbing cream and going under the needle.
Advertisement