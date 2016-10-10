Bella Thorne is no stranger to sharing her beauty regimen with the world — no matter how squirmy it may make us. To wit: The star has invited us along as she got a colonoscopy, brow microblading, and a totally rad cat tattoo. And we love it. Next up for the unfiltered star: piercings. This past weekend (perhaps in celebration of her birthday on Saturday?), Thorne got her septum pierced. Luckily for us, she shared a video of the entire process on her Instagram.
"Yeah I can take it," she writes in the caption. But before you press play, be forewarned: If you're not one for needles (and there's no shame there), you may want to stay away — this footage isn't for the fainthearted.
Thorne's Insta also indicates that the septum piercing isn't going anywhere. It's been trending for years — with everyone from Lady Gaga to Rihanna wearing the facial accessory — and it looks cooler than ever. Now that Thorne has jumped on the septum bandwagon, we'll all be waiting with bated breath to see which trend the actress brings back next.
