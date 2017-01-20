Our awkward stage looked a little something like this: We piled on the makeup in our preteen excitement of experimentation, only to later squirm uncomfortably when faced with the photographic evidence of what we'd actually done. Maybe you can relate. But, Bella Thorne? Yeah, she never had one of those phases. (Though she has experienced her share of skin struggles, as she told us this summer.) Despite having tens of thousands of pictures taken of her from the time she was a tween, Thorne’s beauty style has remained flawless, embodying less-is-more — but with just the right amount of color.
Her beauty M.O. hinted at '60s-inspired flair for years, but then completely transformed to include an arsenal of looks. Right now, it appears she's never been more willing to push the beauty boundaries — almost-black lips to crimped ponytails — and we can't get enough.
So, in honor of Thorne turning the big 1-9, we're offering up our favorite kind of birthday celebration: a complete breakdown of her beauty evolution. Check it out in the slides ahead.
