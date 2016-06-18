12 Beauty Hacks To Wear Less Makeup

Plenty of us long to simplify our beauty routines. But, while we love the idea of making things easier, it’s not as simple as cleaning out our cosmetic bags. (Hey, we’re not going to give up all of our fave products and suddenly go au naturel for the sake of simplicity.) Some of us either really like wearing makeup, or have some issues with our skin that make going completely bare a not-so-alluring option. That doesn't mean you have to use a ton of products or cake on layer upon layer of makeup to cultivate your preferred look. The trick to keeping it simple? Edit, edit, edit — and learn some killer techniques.



To help you cut your morning prep in half (hello, extra sleep), we polled a few makeup experts for their favorite shortcuts to achieve top beauty looks faster and better. Their tips run the gamut from application tricks, to targeted tools, to multitasking products. Hack your heart out.