Erica Metzger
Beauty
26 Ways To Flaunt Your Freckles
Erica Metzger
Jun 15, 2017
Makeup
12 Beauty Hacks To Wear Less Makeup
Erica Metzger
Jun 18, 2016
Hair
4 Types Of Curls & How To Master Them
Erica Metzger
Jun 1, 2016
Makeup
Everything You Need To Know Before Tinting Your Brows
Our motivation for bolder brows isn’t solely fueled by our ongoing Cara D-arch envy. (Although, damn, hers are just sick.) Improving our brow game is
by
Erica Metzger
Makeup
9 Products That Are Going To Hit Cult Status
We can divide our beauty stash into two categories: Products we actually use and ones we don’t. Usually, we have a gazillion of the latter (that’s why
by
Erica Metzger
Skin Care
7 Ways To Get Better Skin Today, Tomorrow & Forever
Good skin that lasts a lifetime doesn’t happen by accident. No matter how amazing our mom (or grandma) looks, our genes are only part of the equation.
by
Erica Metzger
Spirit
This Negative Space Nail Art Is Genius
A bold, graphic mani is a fun way to flash your rebellious streak. (C’mon, you’re a badass, Cancer.) And, while the tutorial above shows how to get
by
Erica Metzger
Skin Care
How To Brighten Your Skin
Without
Makeup
Most of us have an issue or two (or three) that gets in the way of seriously radiant skin. Dullness, dryness, and uneven tone — we're looking at you.
by
Erica Metzger
Spirit
How to Get Sunset Eyes for Summer
Pink in small doses can seem a little too — yawn — demure. However, when you pile it on, the look gets way more exciting, perfect for your outgoing
by
Erica Metzger
