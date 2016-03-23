We can divide our beauty stash into two categories: Products we actually use and ones we don’t. Usually, we have a gazillion of the latter (that’s why acrylic bins were invented, right?), while only a handful ever achieve MVP status. From the dream cream that gives our complexion an Insta-filter glow to the balm that soothes chapped lips like none other, these are the essentials we find ourselves scraping, squeezing, and scooping to eke out every. last. drop.
So, in search of our next crush of this caliber, we're cutting down on the trial and error by going straight to the brands we already love. Take for instance Burt's Bees — its tinted lip balm has taken such good care of our pout that we can't think of a safer beauty bet than its new moisturizing lipstick line. Ahead, we've rounded up a slew of fan favorites, along with their newest 2.0 versions and spin-offs. Your swear-by shortlist is about to get a teensy bit longer.
