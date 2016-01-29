Good skin that lasts a lifetime doesn’t happen by accident. No matter how amazing our mom (or grandma) looks, our genes are only part of the equation. So even when we're preoccupied with a pimple the size of a small village, freaky dry flakes, or zombie-grade dark circles, we still have to plan ahead for long-term wear and tear. After all, aging is also triggered by things like sun exposure, diet, and stress, which — unlike our DNA — are within our control.
So what's the best way to tackle our daily skin dramas and achieve an always-envious complexion? According to NYC dermatologists Joshua Zeichner, MD, and Dendy Engelman, MD, we need to incorporate a few "big picture" preventative solutions into our routine as early as possible. In the spirit of being proactive, we're heeding their advice: Starting with adding a treatment serum like bareMinerals SKINLONGEVITY™ Vital Power Infusion, we'll be one step closer to glowing skin and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. But, as you might have guessed, there's a lot more to great skin than great products, like a proper cleansing ritual (yep, there is a wrong way to wash your face) and sun protection. Ahead, we've compiled your derm-approved playbook, with strategies that show results in as little as five minutes and ones that will maintain your flawless face 10 years from now and beyond. Even if grandma's genes don't have your back, you've got this.
So what's the best way to tackle our daily skin dramas and achieve an always-envious complexion? According to NYC dermatologists Joshua Zeichner, MD, and Dendy Engelman, MD, we need to incorporate a few "big picture" preventative solutions into our routine as early as possible. In the spirit of being proactive, we're heeding their advice: Starting with adding a treatment serum like bareMinerals SKINLONGEVITY™ Vital Power Infusion, we'll be one step closer to glowing skin and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. But, as you might have guessed, there's a lot more to great skin than great products, like a proper cleansing ritual (yep, there is a wrong way to wash your face) and sun protection. Ahead, we've compiled your derm-approved playbook, with strategies that show results in as little as five minutes and ones that will maintain your flawless face 10 years from now and beyond. Even if grandma's genes don't have your back, you've got this.