4 Types Of Curls & How To Master Them

If you're reading this, you're probably ready to embrace your curls. Amazing. We already heart your first selfie. But before you trade in your straightening balm for mousse, know that just because you were born with natural body and luscious texture, doesn't necessarily mean you're a natural when it comes to styling it. And that's okay. The truth is that it can take years of trial and error for a curly girl to master her perfect hair routine. That's where we come in.
To help reacquaint you with your long-lost texture, we're giving you a mini crash course from the curl experts at Ouidad, as well as NYC stylists and salon owners Nunzio Saviano and Kattia Solano. Lesson number one: Curls come in a range of shapes. From loose to kinky, each type has a specific personality that requires its own styling and care. Read on to determine your unique curl pattern and get customized advice for soft, defined, frizz-free curls no matter where you fall on the spectrum. The fight with your hair is finally over. Now go post that curly-haired selfie, girl.
