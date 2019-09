Leave it to Bella Thorne, one of the boldest beauty risk-takers around, to break the mold — and then some. The actress has shared plenty of her past exploits on Snapchat, including her septum piercing, fierce hair changes , some major ink, facial extractions, and even her first bikini wax. But she really outdid herself with her latest. After months of settling for one intense hue, it seems as though Thorne has hopped onto the next — and recorded every moment.