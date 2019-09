This Is The Most Outrageous Thing Bella Thorne Has Ever Done On Snapchat

“Oh my god this is going to hurt so bad,” you hear Thorne say to the camera in one of the first clips. The camera is on her face, but there’s no real indication of where she is — wait, there is! If you look down below her cringing face, you’ll see this caption: “First time getting waxed.” Dear sweet lord above, this can’t be, you may think to yourself. Oh, but it is. Thorne used the social media platform to document her first bikini waxing experience and, despite how invasive it seems, most of us can relate to her body jolts and shrieks of pain.