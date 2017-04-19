It’s Paige’s birthday, and she is still working on her econ paper. All she wants is margaritas with her two best friends (the Three Amigos made up), but instead she has a lousy day of working on her million dollar movie — on her birthday! Ugh. On set, Paige is told that her big tap dance routine duet with Rainer has been moved up because of scheduling, so the two of them will need to practice all night to get the moves down. Paige cancels her marg plans and agrees since she is walking on eggshells ever since she cost the film an extra $25,000 for a bad day on set earlier in the week. Even though she turned down Rainer’s proposal for a date, the two are still lusting after each other hardcore. Their steamy chemistry propels Rainer to make one final grand gesture to impress Paige once and for all. Secretly, with the help of the cast and Cassie, Rainer plans a glamorous surprise party at his bachelor pad for Paige. There’s balloons, there’s a champagne tower, there’s a special sparkly cake — and it’s all for her. It’s a perfect event. In fact, it’s almost perfect enough to make Paige forget about the fact that her econ professor refused to take her term paper late, which means she will most likely fail the class. (Her excuse? She’s busy making a “big movie” — her professor is less than impressed and tells her to leave her office.) Paige spends the night at Rainer’s in his bed (he sleeps on the couch) and then they go for breakfast. She totally loves him.