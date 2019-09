John Legend Talking About The First Time He Held Luna Is Everything

Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen talked to Refinery29 about motherhood — the love, but also the unpredictability of it all. "I'm sure my next one is going to be the complete opposite of Luna," Teigen told us. "But everyone has their own experience. Luna is really the first baby I have ever been around. So you have to go through your own thing with it, and no matter what happens, no matter how uncomfortable or comfortable you get with a baby, remember that it all changes the next week." The supermodel continued, "If you're feeling safe now, it's going to get a little crazier the next week. If you're feeling crazy now, it's going to get so much better the next week. It makes you prepared for anything."