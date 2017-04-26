John Legend Talking About The First Time He Held Luna Is Everything

John Legend was recently named one of the 100 Most Influential People by Time magazine. But the one pulling the famous singer's heartstrings — besides his wonderful wife Chrissy Teigen, of course — is too young to even understand what it is her dad does for a living. And he's madly in love with her.
Legend stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, where he talked about his career, his upcoming tour, and the brand new experience of fatherhood he's had since Teigen gave birth to their first child together, a girl named Luna, last year. "How has your view of love changed now that you have your own bundle of love?" Colbert asked the soulful crooner. “It’s a different kind of love,” Legend replied. “It’s very pure, it’s unconditional — but they haven't earned it yet. They didn’t do anything, they just exist and..." Colbert interjected, "But you love them completely.” Legend agreed, "Yeah, you love them completely, but it's not like built on anything other than… their existence."
The singer explained that the first time he held Luna, who turned one earlier this month, was a wonderful feeling. “Oh, it's beautiful, it’s very emotional, and it brings you and your wife closer together,” said the 38-year-old “It’s a very like powerful feeling to see the product of your love right there in front of you.”
Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen talked to Refinery29 about motherhood — the love, but also the unpredictability of it all. "I'm sure my next one is going to be the complete opposite of Luna," Teigen told us. "But everyone has their own experience. Luna is really the first baby I have ever been around. So you have to go through your own thing with it, and no matter what happens, no matter how uncomfortable or comfortable you get with a baby, remember that it all changes the next week." The supermodel continued, "If you're feeling safe now, it's going to get a little crazier the next week. If you're feeling crazy now, it's going to get so much better the next week. It makes you prepared for anything."
