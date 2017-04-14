Ah, celebrity babies. They grow up so fast, don't they? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna turned 1 today, even though it seems like just yesterday that Teigen had announced her long-awaited pregnancy. Alas, Luna is definitely growing up — and her parents could not be more proud.
Naturally, social media superstar Teigen shared her feelings about her daughter's big day on Instagram. She wrote:
"Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back. Thank you @Yopeteryang for taking these awesome photos and the lip sync battle team for such a nice surprise!!!"
Advertisement
Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back. Thank you @Yopeteryang for taking these awesome photos and the lip sync battle team for such a nice surprise!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Of course, Teigen doesn't have to wait until her daughter's birthday to gush about her. Back in May of 2016 — when Luna was just 2 months old! — the model told Entertainment Tonight's Jennifer Peros just how stoked she was to be a mom to the darling little girl:
"It's the little smiles that get you," Teigen said of her daughter. "There is no feeling like that first little smile, your first Mother's Day, which was so beautiful and sweet to me. The entire day my eyes were on the verge of tears because I was so happy."
Though Luna has just turned 1, her parents have already talked about the possibility of adding another addition to their family — this time, a boy. Teigen, who used IVF to conceive Luna, has a male embryo left to use, should she choose to. Her husband is onboard with that idea — he wants to add a "mama's boy" so Teigen isn't so jealous about Luna being a "daddy's girl."
"My wife’s a little bit jealous," Legend joked to People. "We’ve got to have a boy too, so she can feel that same feeling."
Perhaps next year Luna will be celebrating her birthday with a baby brother.
Advertisement