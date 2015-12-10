Sometimes we forget, but supermodels are people too, guys — and like all people, they can see their self-confidence shaken a little when their bodies change over time. Chrissy Teigen, who just turned 30 last month, revealed that she's expecting a baby with her husband, John Legend, in October. The former Victoria's Secret model has been hilariously documenting her pregnancy ever since, and now her husband has opened up about his take on the experience so far.
The R&B singer told UsWeekly at a Stella Artois event on December 9 that his wife is feeling a little insecure about her body. “I think she gets a little self-conscious," he said. "You know it’s weird when you’re used to looking a certain way, and then all of a sudden you have this new thing growing inside you that changes the way you look." You're damn right it's weird! We're happy to hear Legend express some empathy.
But Legend, for one, is very happy about the way Teigen is looking these days (we already knew he was a fan of holding her belly). And apparently, pregnant women have always been his type! "I told her before that I was always attracted to pregnant women," he laughed. "So now I’m excited to be with a beautiful, pregnant woman." Lucky man!
As for the tyke's name, the couple is still thinking about it. “Some of [the possible names] have been more traditional. Some a little bit creative," Legend said. They also have yet to reveal the sex of the baby, or whether they even know it themselves. Whoever the little guy or gal turns out to be, though, that kid is sure in for a wonderful life.
The dad-to-be also revealed that he's looking forward to having his child grow up alongside his friends' young kids; one of those families is the Kardashian-West clan. When asked whether his kid will have playdates with Kim and Kanye's new baby boy, Saint, Legend said, “I can imagine that they’ll probably get to know each other over the years, and that will be cool." Cool indeed. (UsWeekly)
