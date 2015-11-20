John Legend Experienced Racial Profiling In College

John Legend has long been a part of the conversation about race in America. Though he has been clear that racial inequality is a problem for every American, he recently shared a personal story about his own experiences.
"(In college), I used to get asked to show my ID to get in my car, because they suspected I might be trying to steal my own car," Legend told USA Today. "And to me, in the story of my life, that's a minor thing, but for some people, that interaction goes wrong, and you read about them on the news."
"The fact that Black men have to deal with that level of suspicion at all times, no matter if they're Ivy League or what... You know, I'm an Ivy League student going to school in West Philadelphia, and they treat me like a criminal," added Legend, who attended the University of Pennsylvania.
Legend's story echoes several recent news stories, including a Washington Post report about a black woman who faced down 19 police officers after a white neighbor thought she was trying to break into her own apartment.
Shining A Light: A Concert for Progress on Race in America, which features performances by Legend, Pharrell, and Alicia Keys, among others, will air tonight on Lifetime, A+E, History, and three other A+E network channels. A discussion of race will follow the performances. Legend said of his part in the concert and discussion, "I felt it was important to have some deeper conversations about the history of this issue in America."
