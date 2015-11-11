Your eyes might linger on Chrissy Teigen’s duck lips in her “Quack Quack”-captioned selfie, but you’d be missing something important. Chrissy’s bitty baby bump showed what we expected all along: Teigen is going to look great during her pregnancy.
This is only a night after Chrissy confirmed that she’s only human, as husband John Legend helped out in the kitchen, whipping up a jalapeño chip-topped tuna casserole while his wife suffered from morning sickness. It’s great to see a supermodel going through the stages of pregnancy like a civilian. While she might look like a goddess, she’s not above sharing her nauseousness from time to time.
It’s unclear whether Teigen will post all of her pregnancy meals, but we hope she continues to stay human online. Whether it's weird midnight food runs or sewing elastic into waistbands, we're in.
Although tuna casserole is admittedly a weird choice. Kind of seems like something your mom’s mom would have made in the '50s. The heart wants what the heart wants, we guess.
