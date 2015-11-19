Photos Of John Legend Holding Chrissy Teigen's Stomach Will Never Get Old

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have always been an adorable couple. And they've only gotten cuter since Teigen has said she's expecting their first child. The pair announced the pregnancy on Instagram just over a month ago — in the caption, Teigen said she was looking forward to "all the belly touching."
And her husband has already made good on that request. On the red carpet for Wednesday night's A&E Networks Shining a Light concert, Legend happily posed with his hand over his wife's stomach.
Teigen's pregnancy has also made her Instagram even more adorable, as she chronicles her crazies and her growing baby bump. The couple hasn't announced a due date.
