Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Tweets Are Our New Obsession

Be honest. When your pregnant friends wax on about sore boobs and waves of nausea, you arrange your features into what you hope is a sympathetic expression while furtively checking your iPhone for texts. When Chrissy Teigen waxes on about the downsides of pregnancy, however, all you can do is refresh your browser every few minutes and hope for more.Teigen, who just announced that she and husband John Legend are expecting their first child , has begun sharing updates and observations about her pregnancy on Twitter. Should we feel guilty that they're so damn entertaining?Here she is addressing her morning sickness.