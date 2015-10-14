Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Tweets Are Our New Obsession

Be honest. When your pregnant friends wax on about sore boobs and waves of nausea, you arrange your features into what you hope is a sympathetic expression while furtively checking your iPhone for texts. When Chrissy Teigen waxes on about the downsides of pregnancy, however, all you can do is refresh your browser every few minutes and hope for more.
Teigen, who just announced that she and husband John Legend are expecting their first child, has begun sharing updates and observations about her pregnancy on Twitter. Should we feel guilty that they're so damn entertaining?
Here she is addressing her morning sickness.
The foodie is also dealing with intense pregnancy cravings.
I have come to realize that at some point in the day, I will order and consume a pizza so it might as well be in the morning— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2015
Don't deny yourself, girl. Make yourself comfortable, eat all the pizza you want, and have John serenade you with ballads all day. We just ask that you keep on tweeting, so we can all continue to "enjoy" the next seven or so months.
OPENER IMAGE: John Salangsang/WWD/REX USA.
