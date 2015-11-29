You spent your Thanksgiving weekend eating turkey sandwiches, sleeping on mom's couch, and drinking beers with your old friends from high school. Chrissy Teigen spent it hosting one helluva birthday party.



The supermodel turns 30 tomorrow, and to celebrate, she threw a festive soiree at New York City's famed Comedy Cellar on Saturday night. It wasn't your average night at a comedy club, though. The soiree included a special menu from Momofuku designed to please the famous foodie. Husband John Legend was there to lead the guests in "Happy Birthday." And, no big deal, Dave Chappelle performed.



Needless to say, the photos popping up on social media after definitely FOMO-worthy. Sure, the pregnant Teigen couldn't indulge in free-flowing Champagne or get too crazy, but we think she nailed it. Can't wait to see what she comes up with for the baby shower.



